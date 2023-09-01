Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of 35 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Marcia was born November 14,1936 in West Carthage, the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Youngs) Bisha. She attended school in West Carthage. She married George J. Ablan Sr. on June 13,1959 at St. James Church in Carthage. Marcia and George operated the former George’s Hotel and owned several rental properties in Carthage. She was a devoted mother to her six children, and she loved spending time with them and her grandchildren. She loved to knit and crochet and would make gifts with all her treasures. She especially loved spending time at Lake Bonaparte at the family cottage.

Marcia was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Carthage.

She is survived by her husband: George J. Ablan Sr of West Carthage, four daughters: Julie Ablan-Woodrow of Gouverneur, Marcella Ablan Griffith of Council Grove, Kansas, Angela (Warren) Weaver of Swansboro, NC and Annette (Billy Ray) Ablan-Lanier of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and two sons: Joseph (Debbie) Ablan of Syracuse and George (Debbie) Ablan Jr. of Swansboro, NC,16 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren, a sister: Sandy Cummins of Syracuse and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Gordon and Robert Bisha and a sister, Beverly Loomis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 6 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There will be a calling hour from 10:00am-11:00am, Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. James Church, 327 West St. Carthage, NY 13619.

