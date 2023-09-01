Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of Herrings

Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of State Rt. 3, Herrings, passed away early Sunday morning, August 27,2023 at Trinity Grove in Wilmington, NC where she has resided a short time. (Funeral Home)

HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of State Rt. 3, Herrings, passed away early Sunday morning, August 27,2023 at Trinity Grove in Wilmington, NC where she has resided a short time.

Mary was born on September 10,1929 in Deferiet. She is the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Wadsworth) Call. She was a graduate of Great Bend High School. She married Robert A. Gokey on September 27,1947 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet with Father Kelley officiating. Robert, a former Postmaster in Herrings, passed away on November 21,1992. Following his death, Mary was appointed Postmaster and worked for several years until retiring from the Post Office in 1984. Mary and Robert ran the Herrings Inn until 1956. They also ran the Herrings General Store from 1948 to 1975.

She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Cindy and James Fitzpatrick of Watertown and her grandchildren, Jana Fitzpatrick of Australia, Erin (Val) Vasques of North Carolina, and Joseph Marek of Natural Bridge. A daughter, Cheryl M. Marek passed away on January 27, 1997.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved working in her flower gardens.

All services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in the family plot in Black River Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

