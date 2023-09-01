Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Dexter

Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Middle Road passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Middle Road passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Michael walked with purpose in the light of truth. God always guiding him.

Michael was born on April 23, 1955, in Carthage, NY, the son of the late Wallace Charlie and Phyllis (Bartlett) Dumaw. He graduated from Carthage Central School with the Class of 1973. He was employed by the James River Paper Co., as an adjuster for 26 years of dedicated service, he later retired after working for 10 years at the New York Airbrake in Watertown.

He approached everyone and everything in equal measure with an open heart. He was always gifting those worthy of his time with a keen sense of humor, where he would create long-lasting memories filled with laughter. Those remarkable stories will be told by his family at his celebration of life which will be held privately at a later date.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Amy (Wagner) Dumaw, Dexter; his son, Mike Dumaw, Chaumont, NY; and a daughter, Casey Sweeney, Watertown. His brothers; Tony Dumaw, Carthage, John Dumaw, Rochester; sisters; Andy Hofbauer, Deer River, and Krissy Corbett, Ft. Myers, Florida. His beloved grandchildren, Abby Sweeney, Watertown; Alora & Madden Dumaw, Chaumont; and Riley & Chad Sweeney, Watertown.

He was a past member of the Carthage Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Michael was a man of faith who enjoyed fishing, hunting, the NY Yankees, his dog, Stryder, and all his grandbabies.

Time was never an element he took for granted. He spent his time always putting others first. The man fought his fight head-on like a soldier faithfully and true to his own heart. We can only pray he continues to fight the righteous path as one of God’s own. May God make you perfect for his kingdom and his work because I already know he made you that way for us here on earth. Michael, may your heart guide you always, and may your steps fall strong and true. May your breaths be easy & clear.

My last wish is for everyone I have ever wronged to please forgive me for no man is perfect. I have forgiven all those who have hurt or wronged me in any way. Have faith in all that you do. In God, Trust the choice you make for God is the one guiding you!

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Michael’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

