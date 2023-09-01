North Country livestock show off at New York State Fair

TOWN OF GEDDES, New York (WWNY) - The north country has a lot of representation at the New York State Fair.

In the dairy cattle building, livestock was on show from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, where it’s dairy princesses also made an appearance.

Megan Klossner from Klossner Farms in Lewis County introduced us to Camille, one of her competing cattle.

“It’s a really great experience for me.I’m really just here for the experience. If I win or not I don’t care. I just want to keep learning and improving my skills so I can take it back home and help out on the dairy farm,” Klossner said.

Cowbell Acres from Canton and Littlefield Farms from Watertown also made appearances at the fair.

