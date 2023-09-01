Philip Albert George, 79, of Lisbon

Philip Albert George, age 79, of Lisbon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Philip Albert George, age 79, of Lisbon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Per his request, there will be no formal visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Philip is survived by his wife, Linda “Chickie” George of Lisbon, NY; two sons, Lamonte (Danielle House) George of Lisbon, NY; Philip (Diana) Collins George, Ogdensburg, NY, three grandchildren, Damyain (Renee) George, Bre-Anna George (Jesse Corralez) and Savanna George, two great grandchildren, Octavia George, Bexton George and one on the way. He also has several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Philip also leaves behind his canine companions, Gino and Mouse. He is predeceased by a grandson, Kash Edwards Kollins George; two brothers, Terry George in 2014 and Robert George in 2017 and a sister, Valerie George in 2016.

Philip was born on June 3, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Philip Collins and Lillian (Garno) George. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1963. Philip later went on to serve in the Army National Guard until his honorable discharge. Mr. George married Linda Thouin December 7, 1996, in Ogdensburg, NY. Philip owned and operated Phil’s Radiator Repair in Lisbon, NY. and Chickie’s Tropical Fish Shop, Lisbon, NY.

Philip enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, travelling, hunting and watching NASCAR.

Donations may be made in Philip’s memory to the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc., 3 Commerce Drive Canton, NY 13617.

