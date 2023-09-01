Road work begins next Tuesday on Thousand Islands Bridge

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Expect delays on the Thousand Islands Bridge for the next couple of months.

A road reconstruction project will mean lane restrictions on both spans of the international bridges between September 5 and November 7.

Northbound traffic across the East Rift Bridge will be restricted to two lanes and southbound traffic across the West Rift Bridge will be restricted to one lane.

There will be no lane restrictions from October 6 to October 9, the weekend of Canadian Thanksgiving.

