Robert J. “Buck” Perry, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Robert J. “Buck” Perry, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 11:00AM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating on Friday, October 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12:00PM (Noon) at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 609 Pickering Street. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Perry passed away Monday evening, August 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his children, Patti Fielding of Ogdensburg, NY, and Robert Perry and his wife, Dana, of Nebraska. His grandchildren, Paige Perry, Taylor Perry and Christopher Perry, all of Nebraska, Heather Wood and her husband, Henry, of Oswego, NY and Patricia Langstaff of Ogdensburg, NY; great grandchildren, Brodie and Regan Wood of Oswego, NY, Logan and Jaclyn Premo and Cooper Koen, all of Ogdensburg, NY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Rita Rolfe’s children, James J. Rolfe and his wife, Rena, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Gregory S. Rolfe of Massena, NY.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, William and Nellie Ashley, his children, Tina Perry and Paula Perry Langstaff; his siblings, Wesley Perry and his wife, Eleanor, Donald Perry and his wife, Shirley Bradley, Katherine Aumell and her husband, James, and Louis Perry and his wife, Jane; his fiancé, Rita Rolfe; and her son, Mathew P. Rolfe.

Robert was born on June 27, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late William Wesley and Nellie (Ashley) Perry. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Robert served in the Army National Guard from January of 1955 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1958. Robert married Patricia Lou Stevenson on August 13, 1955, at Notre Dame Church with the Rev. Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. That marriage later ended in divorce. Robert first was employed at his parent’s grocery store and later at ACCO International Brands as a machinist and tool maker for over 40 years until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed fishing & hunting with his brothers, trips to the casino, and spending time with his family.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and American Cancer Society Central New York Region, St. Lawrence County, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

