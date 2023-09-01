Robert J. “Buck” Perry, 87, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Perry passed away Monday evening, August 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home.
Mr. Perry passed away Monday evening, August 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Robert J. “Buck” Perry, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 11:00AM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating on Friday, October 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12:00PM (Noon) at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 609 Pickering Street. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Perry passed away Monday evening, August 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his children, Patti Fielding of Ogdensburg, NY, and Robert Perry and his wife, Dana, of Nebraska. His grandchildren, Paige Perry, Taylor Perry and Christopher Perry, all of Nebraska, Heather Wood and her husband, Henry, of Oswego, NY and Patricia Langstaff of Ogdensburg, NY; great grandchildren, Brodie and Regan Wood of Oswego, NY, Logan and Jaclyn Premo and Cooper Koen, all of Ogdensburg, NY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Rita Rolfe’s children, James J. Rolfe and his wife, Rena, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Gregory S. Rolfe of Massena, NY.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, William and Nellie Ashley, his children, Tina Perry and Paula Perry Langstaff; his siblings, Wesley Perry and his wife, Eleanor, Donald Perry and his wife, Shirley Bradley, Katherine Aumell and her husband, James, and Louis Perry and his wife, Jane; his fiancé, Rita Rolfe; and her son, Mathew P. Rolfe.

Robert was born on June 27, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late William Wesley and Nellie (Ashley) Perry. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Robert served in the Army National Guard from January of 1955 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1958. Robert married Patricia Lou Stevenson on August 13, 1955, at Notre Dame Church with the Rev. Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. That marriage later ended in divorce. Robert first was employed at his parent’s grocery store and later at ACCO International Brands as a machinist and tool maker for over 40 years until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed fishing & hunting with his brothers, trips to the casino, and spending time with his family.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and American Cancer Society Central New York Region, St. Lawrence County, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Helen T. Goss, 95, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, August 31, 2023, at Samaritan...
Helen T. Goss, 95, of Watertown
Candles
Bonnie Lee Wylie, 58, of Wegatchie
On 8/29/23 Catherine B Priest completed her journey here on Earth at her convenience in her bed...
Catherine B Priest, of Watertown
Candles
Brian A. Hardie, 64, of Massena

Obituaries

Josephine “Josie” Johnston, 97, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away Wednesday, August 30,...
Josephine “Josie” Johnston, 97, of Watertown
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: Stillwater Reservoir in 2001
Thousand Islands International Bridge
Road work begins next Tuesday on Thousand Islands Bridge
Barn fire on Factory Road in the town of Diana
Fire destroys barn, kills dog in Lewis County
Small fruit workshop
CCE of Lewis County offers small fruit workshop
handcuffs
Man charged following domestic incident