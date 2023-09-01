Rural carriers to get salary advances due to payroll glitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rural letter carriers will receive a salary advance on Friday.

According to the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, a payroll error by the United States Postal Service affects more than 45,000 rural carriers.

The amounts letter carriers should be paid are being sent to local post offices so managers can use money orders to process the salary advances.

The carriers affected will receive 65% of their gross pay, which is roughly the same as their net take-home pay.

USPS says the problem has been located and a fix is underway.

