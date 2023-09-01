Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown passed peacefully at the Hospice of Jefferson County residence on August 30, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown passed peacefully at the Hospice of Jefferson County residence on August 30, 2023.

Russ was born April 10, 1968. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Watertown High School in 1986. He attended LeMoyne college and received his Bachelor of Arts in Military History from Empire State College.

His parents, Joan and Russell Spencer predeceased him. Russ is survived by his family including his sister, Jane Spencer of Watertown.

Russ loved discussions of international politics, military invasions, 80′s rock bands and college football. Although he had challenges in life, he was a stoic, brave warrior as he faced death. He was a kind, generous and sensitive soul who loved to laugh and was compassionate to all.

Russ amazed the doctors and nurses when he was released from the hospital after a four-month stay. The doctors called his healing a miracle despite the discovery of advanced cancer. Although his spirit was strong and determined, his body was weak. Russ was deeply touched when he left Samaritan for Hospice and the floor nurses gave him an “honor walk.” Many of them cried and hugged him tightly. He spoke highly of his care and was grateful for every person who took care of him. When he arrived at the Hospice residence, he said, “This place is like a spa in Switzerland run by Martha Stewart.” The second day he told his sister Jane, “They take care of me like Mom would.”

Thank you to the Samaritan doctors and nurses on the third and fourth floor who went above and beyond to care for him with compassion and even visited him at Hospice. Thank you to everyone at Hospice for taking care of him “like mom would.”

Russ requested no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at his sister Jane’s convenience. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson Country, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

