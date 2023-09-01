Shirley Murray (Remington), 81

Mrs. Shirley Murray (Remington), age 81 passed away on Aug 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Shirley Murray (Remington), age 81 passed away on Aug 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital. Shirley lived most of her life in Northern NY. She worked for many years as a Craftsman/Carpenter for Mike Matott in Potsdam area.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Josie Hanley( Barse) of Baldwinsville, NY; Janet (Gary) Griffin of Hannibal, NY; Judy (Steve) Deon of Potsdam, NY and Jackie (Mark) Knapp of Fulton, NY; siblings Georgia Proper of Winthrop, NY; Nina McPherson of Massena, NY and Jean St. Denis of Montreal, Canada; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is predeceased by her daughters and surviving husbands Tammy (Ralph) Trerise of Massena, NY; Tabatha (Bruce) Mathies of Potsdam, NY and Loretta Murray and Billy Woodard of Potsdam, NY.

One of Shirley’s last request was to donate her body to the Syracuse University Anatomical Gift Program. She had a love for animals. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Potsdam Animal Shelter @17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9th at the Potsdam Elks Lodge from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on the second floor.

