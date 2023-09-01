Shirley Murray (Remington), 81

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Shirley Murray (Remington), age 81 passed away on Aug 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital.
Mrs. Shirley Murray (Remington), age 81 passed away on Aug 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Shirley Murray (Remington), age 81 passed away on Aug 26, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital. Shirley lived most of her life in Northern NY. She worked for many years as a Craftsman/Carpenter for Mike Matott in Potsdam area.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Josie Hanley( Barse) of Baldwinsville, NY; Janet (Gary) Griffin of Hannibal, NY; Judy (Steve) Deon of Potsdam, NY and Jackie (Mark) Knapp of Fulton, NY; siblings Georgia Proper of Winthrop, NY; Nina McPherson of Massena, NY and Jean St. Denis of Montreal, Canada; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is predeceased by her daughters and surviving husbands Tammy (Ralph) Trerise of Massena, NY; Tabatha (Bruce) Mathies of Potsdam, NY and Loretta Murray and Billy Woodard of Potsdam, NY.

One of Shirley’s last request was to donate her body to the Syracuse University Anatomical Gift Program. She had a love for animals. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Potsdam Animal Shelter @17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9th at the Potsdam Elks Lodge from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on the second floor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early...
Susan M. LaRose, 81, of Morristown
Philip Albert George, age 79, of Lisbon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at his...
Philip Albert George, 79, of Lisbon
Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of 35 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, passed away on Wednesday, August...
Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of West Carthage
Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown passed peacefully at the Hospice of Jefferson County...
Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown
William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Gould Street passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29,...
William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Brownville

Obituaries

Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., age 86, of Parishville, formerly of Newark, passed away on August 29,...
Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., 86, of Parishville
Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the care...
Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, of West Martinsburg
Julia M. Bump, 81, of 115 Picketville Road, was called home to rest on August 29th, 2023.
Julia M. Bump, 81, of Parishville
John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction, passed away after a prolonged cancer battle...
John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction
Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of State Rt. 3, Herrings, passed away early Sunday morning, August...
Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of Herrings
Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Middle Road passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at...
Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Dexter