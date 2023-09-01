A sunny & warm Labor Day weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We keep the sunshine for today and we expect it to last through the weekend and into next week.

A high-pressure system will keep things mainly dry. There could be a few splashes of rain this weekend, but it’s nothing that will wreck your outdoor plans.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a small chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It turns hot and humid for Sunday and that continues into the start of school next week.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be sunny and in the mid-80s both Labor Day and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be sunny and in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

