Susan M. LaRose, 81, of Morristown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early...
Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early Thursday morning surrounded by her family.(Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Sept 6, 2023) at Notre Dame Cemetery with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. There will be a Celebration of her Life held at the Ogdensburg VFW on Sunday Sept 17th at 1:00pm. Mrs. LaRose passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early Thursday morning surrounded by her family.

Surviving are four children David LaRose of Rensselaer Falls, Chris (Sherry) LaRose of Ogdensburg, Tony LaRose of Rensselaer Falls and Annamarie Wright & her companion Fred Compo of Ogdensburg; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband David; a son Thomas LaRose; two brothers Theodore & Paul LaFave and two sisters Bernadette McLear and Anna Marie LaFave.

Susan was born on April 24, 1942 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Mitchell & Anna Belle (Lesperance) LaFave. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She was later married to David E. LaRose.

Susan began her career at Acco Brands, Newells Manufacturing and OFA Cafeteria prior to being a stay at home mom to raise her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gatherings, coffee with friends and spending time with her family.

The family of Susan LaRose would like to give a special “Thank You” to Michelle Camarda and the ICU Staff for their exceptional care during her stay.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Philip Albert George, age 79, of Lisbon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at his...
Philip Albert George, 79, of Lisbon
Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of 35 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, passed away on Wednesday, August...
Marcia Ann Ablan, 86, of West Carthage
Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown passed peacefully at the Hospice of Jefferson County...
Russell David Spencer, 55, of Watertown
William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Gould Street passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29,...
William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Brownville

Obituaries

Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., age 86, of Parishville, formerly of Newark, passed away on August 29,...
Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., 86, of Parishville
Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the care...
Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, of West Martinsburg
Julia M. Bump, 81, of 115 Picketville Road, was called home to rest on August 29th, 2023.
Julia M. Bump, 81, of Parishville
John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction, passed away after a prolonged cancer battle...
John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction
Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of State Rt. 3, Herrings, passed away early Sunday morning, August...
Mary E. Gokey, 93, formerly of Herrings
Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Middle Road passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at...
Michael W. Dumaw, 68, of Dexter