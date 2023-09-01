Susan M. LaRose, 81, of Morristown

Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early Thursday morning surrounded by her family. (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Susan M. LaRose, age 81 of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Sept 6, 2023) at Notre Dame Cemetery with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. There will be a Celebration of her Life held at the Ogdensburg VFW on Sunday Sept 17th at 1:00pm. Mrs. LaRose passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center early Thursday morning surrounded by her family.

Surviving are four children David LaRose of Rensselaer Falls, Chris (Sherry) LaRose of Ogdensburg, Tony LaRose of Rensselaer Falls and Annamarie Wright & her companion Fred Compo of Ogdensburg; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband David; a son Thomas LaRose; two brothers Theodore & Paul LaFave and two sisters Bernadette McLear and Anna Marie LaFave.

Susan was born on April 24, 1942 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Mitchell & Anna Belle (Lesperance) LaFave. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She was later married to David E. LaRose.

Susan began her career at Acco Brands, Newells Manufacturing and OFA Cafeteria prior to being a stay at home mom to raise her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gatherings, coffee with friends and spending time with her family.

The family of Susan LaRose would like to give a special “Thank You” to Michelle Camarda and the ICU Staff for their exceptional care during her stay.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.