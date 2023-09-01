Thomas A. Robinson, 62, of Rodman

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Robinson, 62, Rodman, passed away at his home Monday evening, August 28th, 2023, following a brief illness.

Calling hours are Friday, September 1st from 4 pm- 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a day and time to be announced.

Tom is survived by his wife Christine, Rodman; his sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Nicole Robinson and their daughters Madelyn and Harper of CO, Gregory and Megann Robinson and their children Quinn, Silas, Ada and Ansel of North Carolina, Brandon and Melissa Thompson and their children Elise and Brogan of Central Square, Nathan and Tari Thompson and their children Adah, Avery and Ashton all of Croghan; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Elizabeth " Betsy” and their children Meghan and Kyle; Meghan’s children Landon, Emily and Keira.

Tom was born in Watertown, February 22, 1961, a son to William and Pauline Pratt Robinson. He graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1979. Following graduation, Tom worked for O.D. Greene’s in Adams until joining the US Air Force in 1983. He was an Air Traffic Controller with the Air Force, serving in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was a well decorated veteran to include an Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon, to name a few. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1993. Tom returned to the north country where he was employed at Porterdale Farms, Inc. as a crop and maintenance manager, a position he held at the time of his death.

Tom married Christine DeVoe on August 22, 1998, and had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. He was previously married to Darlene Stoodley.

He was a member of the Adams American Legion and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Memorial condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org, Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org, or the American Legion at www.legion.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.