Watertown daycare center expanding at new location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown daycare is moving into a new location which will have room for more than 70 kids.

Treehouse Daycare Center was recently awarded $170,000 in state funding for moving into and renovating the new location on Ohio Street.

The building will allow the daycare to expand into 7 classrooms - three pre-school, two infant, and two toddler.

Owner Mandy Burt hopes this will make a difference for families struggling to find child care.

“A healthy, thriving community has a healthy and thriving workforce, and child care is a huge support for that workforce. Not only are we happy to support parents in helping them find and offer high-quality child care, but it’s important we have a place for professional and high-quality staff to come and work,” she said.

Two classrooms will open next week.

