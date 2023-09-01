Watertown man dies after motorcycle crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:02 p.m. 45-year-old Orion Burke struck a pickup truck that had been pulling out of a driveway on State Route 3 near County Route 143 in the town of Rutland.

Burke was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at Samaritan Medical Center.

The pickup truck was operated by 38-year-old Jonathan Mills of Watertown. There were no reported injuries from the occupants inside the pickup truck.

