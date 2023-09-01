William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Brownville

William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Gould Street passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Watertown, New York. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - William E. “Billy” Sale, 29, of Gould Street passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Watertown, New York.

Billy was born on August 2nd, 1994, in Merced, California, to Jeanna Cleveland and the late Kurtis Sale. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 2012 and was taking college courses at the time of his death.

He was recently employed by ManTech, based out of Virginia.

Billy is survived by his wife, Kayla, his children, Sophie and Lochlyn; Brownville; his mother, Jeanna Cleveland; his siblings, Mercedes Hudgens of Carthage, Kara Gendron of Gouverneur, and Tylor Sale of Tennessee.

Billy enjoyed golfing, listening to music, playing his guitar, singing, grilling steaks, and spending time with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Harrisville Fire Hall located at 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Children’s College Fund.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Billy’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

