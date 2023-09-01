Your Turn: feedback on homicide, farm stand thefts & face masks

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the homicide of an elderly woman in the town of Watertown. Troopers say 88-year-old Rena Eves was found dead in her home:

I can’t believe this! She was my nursing supervisor at Mercy Hospital! I’m heartbroken.

Denise LaDuke Edgar

What kind of sick individual kills an 88-year-old woman?

Shellie Mcardell

This woman gave her life to service to others and this is how she had to go.

Justin LaJoie

There has been a string of thefts at Lewis County farm stands. The sheriff’s office says surveillance video shows an unidentified woman allegedly stealing from Bush Gardens’ produce stand in Deer River:

That’s about as low as you can go - stealing from hard-working people.

Melanie Jane

Shame on you. I hope the law finds you.

Patrica Burns

All Samaritan Health facilities - the hospital, clinics and nursing homes - now require you to wear masks again. It’s due to an uptick in Covid cases:

(Things) almost felt normal for such a short time.

Evelyn Biondolillo

Anywhere a mask is required is somewhere I will not go.

Bruce Brown

