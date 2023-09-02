Autos on the River returns with a new name and plenty of cars on display

By Chad Charette
Sep. 2, 2023
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Gear Heads rejoiced as a Cape Vincent summer staple returned over the weekend with a new name, and plenty of classic cars.

“My greatest wish is that one of them would have a sign saying first $1000 takes it, but that’s a pipe dream,” said automobile enthusiast Glenn Goldberg.

Autos on the River is now dubbed the Frank Dolan Memorial Vintage and Classic Auto Show, dedicated to the man that served as event chair for nearly a decade. Frank passed away in March and the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce has done its best to do right by him.

“I think he would be so happy to see how much this event has grown in just a year,” said Kristie Stumpf Rork, Executive Director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.

With so many cars on display, Stumpf Rork helped us hit some of the highlights starting with a custom 1955 Chevy truck. It features LED lights along with several little touches throughout the chassis.

“Took me about 8 years to do it. It’s been quite a project,” said Steve Morris, Owner of Checkered Flag Auto.

If tranquility is more your speed, you may be interested in “Melo Yelo”.

“All the mechanicals are done. The engine has been rebuilt. The transmit axel has been rebuilt. All new linings. It’s our labor of love,” said Tim Powers, Melo Yelo’s owner.

Inside, the bus’ wooden paneling is still on proud display, and it gets quite a bit of use.

“Two in the top. Two in the bottom. Put the granddaughter in the front and a hammock. That’s a lot of fun,” said Powers.

You wouldn’t know at first glance, but the 1968 Hurst Olds muscle car on hand has a criminal past.

“It stops everybody in their tracks when they see the stolen and recovered sign,” said owner George Kuhn.

The ill-gotten automobile was stolen and resold in 1976. 17 years later it made its way back to the original owner. Current owner George Kuhn purchased it in 2015, he says he’s a lucky man.

“It’s got everything going for it as far as a muscle car and a rare car,” said Kuhn.

By the time things wrapped up, the 17 show trophies were doled out. The smaller ones went towards individual categories. The big one, the Frank Dolan Memorial Trophy, represented the judges’ personal favorite.

