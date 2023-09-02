Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Lawmaker wants state to check health of first responders at solar farm fire
Tiara Allen
Additional charges possible against woman accused of shaking baby who died
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts
A man was found injured on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland Thursday morning.
Adams man found injured in middle of Rutland road
handcuffs
Man charged following domestic incident

Latest News

FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign
FILE - Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League...
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case
A missing dog named Whiskey has been reunited with his family after disappearing for six years.
‘This is just one of those blessings’: Dog missing for 6 years gets reunited with his family