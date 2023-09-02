Cause determined in death of 88-year-old Watertown woman

Rena Eves
Rena Eves(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials with New York State Police say blunt force trauma is the cause of death for 88-year-old Rena Eves who was found dead in her apartment earlier this week.

State Police say Eves was found dead in her home last Sunday at 15615 Eimicke Place, which is part of Beaver Meadows Apartments off outer Arsenal Street.

Police say a person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Eves was a member and volunteer at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and was known for her loving and generous nature.

Calling hours have been announced for Eves and will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, September 8th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Memorial Service. Hart & Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

