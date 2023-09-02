Crash on State Route 12E sends one to the hospital

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A two car crash shut down one lane on State Route 12E in the Town of Brownville for more than an hour Saturday.

Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh tells 7 News a white pick up truck was struck on its passenger side at the intersection of 12E and County Route 53 when another car failed to come to a stop at the flashing red light.

McIntosh says there were 5 people, including children in that pickup truck, but there were no injuries to report.

One person in the other vehicle was transported to Samaritan Medical Center but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The has since been reopened.

