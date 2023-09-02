Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Watertown man dies after motorcycle crash
handcuffs
Man charged following domestic incident
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Alleged produce stand thief turns herself in
Barn fire on Factory Road in the town of Diana
Fire destroys barn, kills dog in Lewis County
Tiara Allen
Additional charges possible against woman accused of shaking baby who died

Latest News

Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden is surveying hurricane’s toll from the sky and ground in Florida
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76