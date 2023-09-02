Friday Sports: Turf & gridiron action in high school sports

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s week zero for high school football and there’s plenty of soccer tournament action on Friday.

In Section 3 Football from Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted Beaver River in a battle for bragging rights in Lewis County.

In the 2nd quarter, Derrick Zehr hit Kade Schneider for a 7 yard touchdown: 7-0 Beavers.

Lowville answers as Logan Watson finds Dominic Swiernik for a 40 yard touchdown: 8-6 Lowville.

Lowville goes on to beat Beaver River 28-21.

In girls’ soccer, Copenhagen hosted Sandy Creek in the Copenhagen Tournament.

In the 2nd half, the score was 5-0 Copenhagen when Kylie Blodgett gets Sandy Creek on the board: 5-1 Copenhagen.

Samantha Stokely answers with 1 of her 3 goals on the day. Copenhagen beats Sandy Creek 8-1.

General Brown took on Oriskany in the early game of the Copenhagen Tournament.

In the 2nd half, the score was 2-0 General Brown when Jo Primmer dents the back of the net: 3-0 General Brown.

Then it was McKenna Lee with the tally.

General Brown blanks Oriskany 4-0.

At Watertown High School, the Cyclones hosted Central Square in the Cyclone Fall Classic.

In the 1st half, there was no score when Adriana Arthur scores off the corner kick: 1-0 Watertown.

Watertown beats Central Square 3-2.

Wayne took on Indian River in the early game. It was Bella Davis with a strong boot on the direct kick finds the mark to put Indian River on top 1-0.

Meanwhile, Mallory Strife was in goal for the Warriors with the save.

Indian River beats Wayne 3-2.

In boys’ soccer, General Brown faced Harrisville in the Copenhagen Tournament.

Nolan Sullivan for the Pirates was tested throughout this game as the Lions controlled the action.

In the second half, it was 4-0 Lions. Gabe Secreti finds the back of the net, expanding General Brown’s lead to 5-0.

Luke Dupee then tickles twine with his effort.

General Brown goes on to beat Harrisville 6-0.

The second game featured Copenhagen hosting South Lewis.

Isaac Edick comes up with the save for the Falcons.

At the other end, Aiden Sheitz posts the shutout for the Golden Knights.

Then it was Copenhagen with 4 second half goals to beat South Lewis 4-0.

In NAC Boys’ Soccer at Potsdam’s revamped turf field with a blue track and new digital scoreboard was the John Jeffers Tournament Championship.

It was Parishville-Hopkinton at Potsdam.

On the corner kick, the Panthers’ Jack Snell finds Ryan Griffith for the header: 1-0 Parishville Hopkinton.

Just two minutes later, Avery Zenger slams his first of two goals in the game, upping the Panthers lead to 2-0.

From 30 yards out, Griffith’s kick is slightly deflected by a fullback, and past Potsdam keeper Seth Coates.

Panthers go on to beat Potsdam 5-0 for the tournament title.

In the Jeffers Tournament Consolation Game, it was Madrid-Waddington vs. Massena.

It was Jack Jarrett with the pass inside and Sal Perretta weaves and tucks the ball top shelf: 1-0 Massena.

Then it was Perretta with a left-wing blast, upping the Raider lead to 2-0.

Drew Smutz shifts direction and drills a low-shot into the mesh.

Jarrett weaves through the defense and turns the ball past the keeper, extending the lead to 4-0.

Perretta, just inside the 18-yard box, fires top shelf. He finished with four goals.

Camron Francis fights through the “D” and delivers a floater under the crossbar.

Massena cruises past Madrid-Waddington 9-1.

