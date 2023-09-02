Henderson Fire Department aims to inspire young volunteers to take the leap

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - To attract new members, the Henderson Fire Department held its first annual Community Open House.

Organized by a committee of members in the fire department, local residents could come and see live demonstrations as well as get a peek at the some of the equipment and apparatus on site at the Henderson Fire Hall.

The department’s first assistant chief says they are always in need of more volunteers and felt this was a good way to allow the community to see some of the things they do first hand.

“A lot of our members are second or third generation that have been here, so it is important to get that word out to new members that people might not have a parent or grandparent who was in the fire department, get them interested at a young age so hopefully when they turn 17, 18 years old, they want to join the fire department,” said 1st Assistant Fire Chief Spencer Stuckey.

Stuckey says they provide extensive training to new volunteers. Anyone that is interested in joining is asked to call the department directly at (315) 938-5032 for more information.

