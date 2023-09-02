Phone services restored at Carthage Area Hospital following cyber attack

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - After a cyber attack discovered Thursday evening, phone systems are up and running again at Carthage Area Hospital.

Officials at Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg discovered the incident Thursday and as a precaution, the emergency rooms at Carthage and Claxton were been put on diversion, meaning other area hospitals have been notified and are prepared to receive patients as needed.

Carthage Area Hospital’s phone system experienced a temporary outage as a result of the cyber attack, impacting the ability for people to contact the hospital via phone.

Officials with Carthage Area Hospital say the hospital’s IT team worked diligently to address the issue and service was restored Saturday.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the phone outage may have caused,” said Rich Duvall, Chief Executive Officer, at Carthage Area Hospital. “Patient care and community access are our top priorities. We are pleased to report phone service has been fully restored thanks to the prompt response and support of our IT team and CREG Systems.”

Carthage Area Hospital’s emergency department remains on diversion orders until the facility can become fully optimized.

