WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rena L. Eves, 88,  of Watertown, New York, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 14, 1935, in Watertown, the beloved daughter of William and Thelma Mattis Eves. Rena graduated from Copenhagen High School and pursued her passion for nursing by attending school in New Jersey, where she earned her bachelor’s degree and became a  registered nurse. Rena’s nursing career flourished as she worked at Carthage Area Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center, and even spent time abroad in Egypt. Her remarkable dedication led her to Mercy Hospital, where she committed an impressive 55 years of service, retiring as a respected supervisor registered nurse.

Rena loved her family and three cats Cindy, Mindy, and Hunter.  She enjoyed gardening, cherished luncheons with fellow nurses,  creating joyful memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her three grandchildren, Samantha and Jason Stewart of Evans Mills, New York, SaRena Eves and her companion Zach Russell of Chicago, Illinois, and Nicole Eves of Carthage, New York; four great-grandchildren, Raegan, Savannah, Chase, and Troy; a daughter-in-law and husband, Madeline and Scott Shoen of Evans Mills, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rena was pre-deceased by her son, Scott Eves, on April 15, 2010, and her two brothers, Dexter and Brad Eves.

Arrangements are with the Hart and Bruce Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during calling hours at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on Friday, September 8th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Memorial Service at the church. The burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in the Town of Champion.

Those wishing to honor Rena’s memory are invited to make donations to the SPCA.

Online condolences can be shared at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

