Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.
Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.
Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.
One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.
As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.
The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.
The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.
