8 displaced in early morning Lowville fire, Red Cross assisting

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A family of eight has been displaced following an early morning fire in Lowville Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Lowville Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Water Road in Lowville. When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a one-story home with a fire working its way through the building.

Crews began to combat the fire from the outside until it was safe to combat the fire from the inside. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, though crews worked for another 2 1/2 hours to ensure all hot spots were out.

The family of eight, two adults and six children between the ages of 4 -15 all made it out safe, but a few cats were unaccounted for.

Officials say the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to the family. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.