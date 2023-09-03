Fort Drum opens cemeteries to public in observance of Labor Day

By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum will be opening its cemeteries to the public in observance of Labor Day.

There are 13 cemeteries located on the installation and 10 of those are accessible without entering through a post gate.

Anyone wishing to visit a cemetery located on Fort Drum’s ranges can do so anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset on Labor Day and do not need to stop at Range Control to obtain a vehicle pass.

The three cemeteries on post require a pass from the Visitor’s Center, which is located near Fort Drum’s main gate.

Directions and database of cemeteries can be found at the following link: https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/Cemeteries.aspx.

