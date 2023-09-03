John L. “Duker” Hayes, 50, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John L. “Duker” Hayes, age 50, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly at his residence on August 31, 2023. Arrangements for cremation and burial are with the Garner Funeral Service. Duker will be buried in a private service at Bayside Cemetery. Condolences for the Hayes family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Duker was born on December 22, 1972 in Plattsburgh, NY to his parents John L. and Shirley Ann Williams Hayes. He was 1989 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the Army from 1900-1993. He was stationed in the Persian Gulf. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to the North Country. He graduated from North Country Community College and attended SUNY Potsdam.

Duker was currently a self employed auto broker working with several dealerships in the area. In the past he sold cars for Route 56 Auto, Frenchie Chevrolet and Mahoney’s Auto Mall.

Duker is survived by his parents John and Ann Hayes; his sister Natalie Fiacco and her companion John Tardelli; niece Darien Fiacco; nephew Gage Fiacco and aunts and uncles Ronnie and Brenda Stone and Jerry and Jane Moore.

Duker was a fun loving guy and was adored by many. He was known for his generosity giving out hugs to his friends, drinking a beverage with them, and giving his honest opinion. He frequently enjoyed traveling to Nashville with his close friends. He touched so many lives throughout his short time here, and he will be greatly missed. He was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Amvets and the American Legion in Norwood.

