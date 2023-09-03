River community mourns local “go-fast” boat icon Gregg Rosen

By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROCKVILLE, Ontario (WWNY) - A man who was integral in starting the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run in Clayton has died following a boating accident.

According to Poker Run President Bobby Cantwell, 64-year-old Gregg Rosen and another person were out on the St. Lawrence River in Canadian Waters near Brockville when their boat flipped.

According to the Brockville Recorder and Times, the two hit a wave and the boat cartwheeled, landing upside down.

Rosen was pronounced dead on scene and the second person was taken to the hospital.

Cantwell says Rosen is a Canadian resident but does own property on Wellesley Island. He says Rosen was one of the biggest contributors to the Poker Run every year and will be missed by many on both sides of the river

“I can sum it up and say there is not enough Gregg Rosens on this Earth. Straight up. Not only as a friend, you can use the word patriarch, right as far as you know the go fast boating world,” said Cantwell.

Cantwell says Rosen was always a giving person and never asked for anything in return.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

