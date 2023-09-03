Saturday Sports: St. Lawrence County the sight for high school sports

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It was high school football action aplenty on the first Saturday of September with a number of games taking place up north.

In Massena, the Red Raiders hosted Saranac Lake.

Massena was up 18-7 to start the third quarter, when the Raiders get a tipped punt. Dominic Murtaugh returns it to the Red Storm 33.

Four plays later, Quarterback Connor Eastwood hands to Murtaugh who carries to the one, but Saranac Lake ends the drive on a goal-line stand.

Next drive on fourth down, Eastwood scrambles left and finds Murtaugh at the edge of the end zone. Massena adds to its lead: 24-7.

15 seconds left in the game, it was Quarterback Zach Goetz on the fake handoff who keeps the ball and dashes 18 yards to paydirt: 24-14 Massena. That would be the final score.

In Canton, the Golden Bears hosted Saranac Central.

After their first possession, Canton’s punt snap goes over the kicker. Aiden Richardson recovers back at the 10-yard line and the Spartans set up first and goal.

Three plays later, Brady Blair hands to Alex Clancy for the end-around touchdown.

The extra point kick is good: 7-0 Spartans.

Next was a Saranac drive, Talan Green makes a leaping deflection right into the arms of Ryan Faunce.

Canton stalls a third Saranac possession on Carter Shatraw’s tip, intercepted by Brandon O’Shea.

Saranac Central beats Canton 41-14.

In NAC football under the lights in Potsdam, the Sandstoners hosted St. Lawrence Central.

Potsdam Quarterback Ian VanWagner hands off to Liam Miller-Lynch with the cutback to the hole for the touchdown. 8-0 Sandstoners.

After a 51-yard run, Miller-Lynch gets to finish the drive on a four-yard run: 14-0 Potsdam.

Liam McCarger jets 32-yards to the house, upping the lead to 22-0.

McCargar plunges in from two yards out and the Stoners lead 28-0.

Just before the half, Jacob LaSalle breaks containment and carries the payload 55 yards for the Larries.

Devon Spinner takes in the two-point conversion but Potsdam beats St. Lawrence Central 42-8.

In girls’ high school soccer, Watertown hosted Indian River in the championship game of the Cyclone Fall Classic.

In the 1st half, Watertown was down 3-1 when Alex Macutek dents the back of the net. Watertown now down 3-2.

Indian River answers as Bella Davis buries the blast.The Warriors increase their lead to 4-2.

This game ends in a 5 all tie but Watertown takes the title.

In Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted General Brown in the Copenhagen Fall Classic Championship.

In the 2nd half, there was no score when Samantha Stokely’s penalty kick is stopped by Lions goalie Giona Wood.

Under 10 minutes left, Morgan Dillenback connects off the direct kick: 1-0 General Brown.

General Brown beats Copenhagen 1-0.

In boys’ soccer action, Copenhagen hosted General Brown in the title game of the Copenhagen Tournament.

Early in the 1st half, Gabe Secreti unloads from 40 yards out and goes far corner. The Lions go on top 1-0.

Copenhagen looks to tie it but Kael Hoselton makes the diving save on the Caden Miller shot.

General Brown beats Copenhagen 1-0.

In women’s college soccer from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted DeSales in the North Country Classic.

In the half, St. Lawrence takes the lead when Emma Casey scores from point blank range: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

Late in the 1st half, it’s Kiki D’Anza with the tally: 2-0 St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence beats DeSales 2-1.

Up the road in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Nazareth in the North Country Classic.

Just over 10 minutes in, Maddie Lopol splits the pipes to put Clarkson in front 1-0.

Then it was Emma Robinson tickling twine: 2-0 Clarkson.

Clarkson moves to 2-0, blanking Nazareth 3-0.

