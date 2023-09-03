Woman suffers life-threatening injuries, Ogdensburg man faces felony charges in crash

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man faces felony charges after an incident Sunday morning where he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

Sean M. Montalvo, 24, of Ogdensburg faces one count of Assault in the 1st Degree, a Class B felony after State Police responded to Middle Road in Oswegatchie for a crash.

Police say a 23-year-old female was transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and later transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for life threatening injuries.

Montalvo was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $25,000cash / $50,000 bond.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit is executing numerous search warrants regarding this investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the State Police and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

