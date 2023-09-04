Adams Labor Day Parade sees restored fire truck from the 1930′s

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - In Adams, people filled the streets to celebrate Labor Day as the village held its annual parade.

The parade featured the 10th Mountain Division Band and local first responders.

Also featured in the parade was a newly restored fire truck: a 1928 Sanford.

“The firemen wanted to junk it. Darrel and I worked feverishly for three years, and this is what we got,” said David Avery, who restored the fire truck.

“It laid up for about twenty five years. Who wants this? It’s a piece of junk, and that’s not the way we look at it,” said Darrell Klock.

As for the parade, officials say attendance was great and compares to pre-COVID years.

