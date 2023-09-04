Betty J. Jackson, 99, of Harrisville

Betty went peacefully into heaven on Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, at the age of 99 years and 361 days at the Gouverneur Hospital with her loving children at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Jackson was born to Archie and Louise Brown Fowler on September 7, 1923, in Fowler, NY. Betty and her younger son Eddie shared the same birthday. She went peacefully into heaven on Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, at the age of 99 years and 361 days at the Gouverneur Hospital with her loving children at her side.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the former Lundy Funeral Home which is now Frary Funeral Home located at 14248 State St. Harrisville, NY 13648. Calling hours will also be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with a 12:00pm service to follow at the Funeral Home. The burial will be held in Hailesboro Cemetery in Gouverneur, NY.

Betty was known for her deep love, adoration, tenderness, and care for her family, as well as her astounding health, strength, and longevity. She gave birth to 11 children, raising them with her husband of 59 years, Harland Jackson, whom she married on December 20, 1941, in the Gouverneur Presbyterian manse with the Rev. Joseph A. Schofield officiating. Harland passed on January 19, 2000.

She is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Bob) Gagnon; Loretta Hall and Beverly (Jack) Phillips; Vickie (Joe) Irish; and Bonnie (Michael) Davenport; along with three sons, Leroy Jackson; Paul (Cathy) Jackson, and Edmund “Eddie” Jackson (Bonnie Turner). She had a devoted care team that she loved, and her family is so grateful for Roggie LaVancha, Densey Irish, Estella (Jo) Garrow, and Catherine Vyborny. She is predeceased by her husband, Harland Jackson; a son, Ronald “Ronnie” Jackson; daughters, Shirley Jackson, and Charlotte Hale; sons-in-law Ivan Hale, and Gary Hall, a daughter-in-law Sally Rivera Jackson, brother-and-sister-in-law, Earl and Margaret Fowler, and brothers Leon Fowler and Donald Fowler.

Betty raised eleven children in Pitcairn, NY followed by five generations of more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed raising her children, gardening, canning vegetables, making pickles, playing bingo, going to fiddler’s dances, visiting family and friends, and pontoon boating. On her 99th birthday, she made the news again by riding on her son’s motorcycle. She was deeply loved by her family and many others and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrisville Fire Department.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Betty’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

