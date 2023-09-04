Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest coming up in Redwood

Bluegrass and Gospel Music Fest in Redwood
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest in Redwood is later this month.

Phil Seybert is pastor of the Redwood United Methodist Church. He appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event.

The music festival is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at the church, which is at 43735 Stine Road in Redwood.

There will be five artists, including a talent contest winner from American Idol who’s from Jefferson County.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

