Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn outpatient appointments rescheduled, no indication personal information was compromised in cyber attack

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no evidence any patient or employee information was compromised after a cyber attack that targeted Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center last week.

That’s according to an update from the hospitals Monday night.

As the hospitals continue recovery, all outpatient appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the two hospitals as well as North Country Orthopaedic Group will be rescheduled.

For Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center patients, this includes the cardiology lab and outpatient lab draws. Dialysis, cancer treatment and wound care appointments are not affected.

All patients with appointments that need to be rescheduled will be contacted. Those with urgent health concerns are encouraged to contact their primary healthcare providers and anyone with an emergency condition is asked to go to the nearest emergency room.

The hospitals say their IT team continues to receive support from the FBI, the New York State Department of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

