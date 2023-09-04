CW4 (Ret) James (Jim) O. Scott Jr., of Black River

James passed away Sunday, August 27th, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - CW4 (ret) James (Jim) O. Scott Jr. (09/03/1945 - 08/27/2023)

Born in Booneville, Mississippi to James O. Scott and Edna Posey-Scott, Jim, an avid animal lover, began his lengthy and impressive career with the U.S. Military in 1965.

An Army aviator with unmatched skills, Jim had thousands of flight hours as aircraft commander in both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He flew numerous combat missions in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm where his courage and professionalism were recognized with an array of military awards, including: The Master Army Aviator Badge; Two Distinguished Flying Crosses; a Bronze Star; Two Meritorious Service Medals; Fourteen Air Medals; the Vietnam Campaign Medal; the Humanitarian Service Medal; and The Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, among others.

Retiring from a career that held enough challenges for several lifetimes, Jim was always in pursuit of higher learning and achieved several degrees. He continued a life of service by earning Registered Nurse credentials and embarking on an entirely new vocation dedicated to helping his fellow man. Jim served as the nurse onboard life flight helicopters, hospitals providing in-patient care, and oversaw safety in an army MEDDAC. Jim brought the leadership and exacting standards he learned in the Army to best aide those most in need.

After retiring from the U.S. Army, he worked for the U.S. Government, primarily in the fields of safety and legal medicine. His last position was as the Nurse Consultant in the Office of Legal Medicine at the Defense Health Agency. Jim served with a dedication matched only by his compassion and legendary sense of humor.

Jim leaves: A wife Katherine E. Robertson, LTC, USA retired, Black River, New York; children Kelli (James) Davies, James O. (Kristie) Scott III, Carrie (Jon) Riley, Cindy Robertson, and Harry (Jack Russell); Grandchildren William (Elizabeth) Davies, Matthew Davies, Marissa Davies, Alec Scott, Jos Scott, Alice Riley, Jonah Riley, Irie Hayduk, Dane Hayduk; brother George R. Scott, CDR USN, retired; aunts, uncles, numerous cousins; Army buddies; neighbors; professional colleagues; and his Concordia Lutheran church family to mourn him.

A celebration of life service will be held on September 9 th at 11:00am at Concordia Lutheran Church, 818 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY, 13601. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Concordia Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com

