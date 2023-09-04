David M. Cline, 70, of Winthrop

Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - David M. Cline, 70, of US Highway 11, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born September 18, 1952 in Massena, the son of the late Ralph and Marion (Mitchell) Cline. He attended and graduated from Holy Family in 1971. David was in the US Army and honorably discharged after three years of service. He married Valerie Ezro on July 6, 1974 at St. Huberts Church in Star Lake with Rev. James Ruddy presiding. David worked at Reynolds Metal in Massena retiring after 32 years.

David enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was a lifelong devoted parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher.

David is survived by his wife, Valerie; his children, Kenna Cline of Hanover, PA, Rev. Martin Cline of Saranac Lake and Max and April Cline of Norwood; four grandchildren, Conner Cline of Brasher, Zackary, Madisyn and Abigaile Cline of Norwood; three sisters, Diane Cline of Massena, Darcy Cline of Rhode Island and Dorianne Cline of Massena; two brothers, Drue and Janet Cline of Ogdensburg and Dana Cline of Massena; a sister-in-law, Mary Cline of Rhode Island as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Dennis Cline, Deborah Crump, Darren Cline and Tracy Cline, in infancy.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to North Country Mission of Hope, 3452 State Route 22, Peru, NY 12972.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

