David S. Hurlbut, 82, of Louisville

David S. Hurlbut, 82, of County Route 36, Louisville, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David S. Hurlbut, 82, of County Route 36, Louisville, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home while under the care of Hospice.

David was born December 24, 1940 in Massena, son of the late Samuel and Audrey (Lalonde) Hurlbut. He graduated from Madrid Waddington School and later married JoAnne Mayette on March 14, 1964 in Wingdale, NY.

David and his brother Lloyd ran the family farm in Chase Mills for many years and he later started working at General Motors in Massena, retiring after 17 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

David is survived by his wife JoAnne of 59 years; his children, John Hurlbut of Chase Mills and Kelly (Brooks) Bigwarfe of Potsdam; two grandchildren, Kristin (Jordan) LaMay and David Hurlbut; three great-grandchildren, Derrick, Chloe, and Noah; a sister, Brenda Pelifian of Washington State; three brothers, Ron Hurlbut of Louisville, Jerry (Donna) Hurlbut of Morley and Brian (Cindee) Hurlbut of Louisville as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Thompson and a brother, Lloyd Hurlbut Sr.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 10:00 am at Louisville Community Church. Burial will follow in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolence may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.