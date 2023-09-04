Everyone’s Italian at Bravo Italiano Festival

Bravo Italiano Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s all tradition at this weekend’s Bravo Italiano Festival in Watertown, except for the location.

Joe Roselli, one of the organizers, says this year the festival will be at the Italian American Civic Association instead of the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival will be Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, at the Italian American Civic Association at 192 Bellew Avenue in Watertown.

The Miss Italia Pageant is Friday, accordion players will be performing, there’s a bocci tournament, and, of course, lots of delicious Italian food.

Find out more at iacawatertown.com

