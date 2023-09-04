French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

