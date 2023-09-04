Kids get fresh free haircuts for back-to-school at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They are giving back to the community one haircut at a time.

Monday in Thompson Park kids were able to get their hair cut for free before the school year begins thanks to Watertown business R.C. Richardson and Friends.

Attendees were also treated to free barbecue food and children’s activities.

The business is no stranger to charitable work. Last month it gave away hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies.

R.C. Richardson & Friends CEO Rajsheem Richardson says these events are his way of giving back to the community, and he plans to keep putting them on.

“I do this all year round. I help with people that need food, formula and things to that effect. It’s just nonstop for me. If something pops up in the meantime, we’re going to get to it,” said Richardson.

Richardson tells us his next goal is to start a prison vendors service to help make life things a little better for people behind bars.

