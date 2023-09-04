Nellie E. Van Ness, formerly of Dexter

Nellie E. Van Ness, a cherished resident of the Rochester Episcopal Church Home and formerly of Dexter, New York, has gone to be with the Lord on September 1, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Nellie E. Van Ness, a cherished resident of the Rochester Episcopal Church Home and formerly of Dexter, New York, has gone to be with the Lord on September 1, 2023.

Nellie was born on January 20, 1930, in Watertown, New York, daughter of Howard and Emma Kirby Lee. Her formative years were spent in Clayton, New York, where she completed her high school education. Nellie received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport.

On September 4, 1948, Nellie married Thomas W. Van Ness at the Depauville Methodist Church.

Nellie is survived by her daughter and son in law, Terry and Wayne Bulan of Rochester, New York, and son and daughter in law, Thomas L. and Maureen Van Ness of Rochester, New York. She also leaves behind two cherished grandchildren, Alicia (Augie) Grugnale, and Thomas J. Van Ness, two great grandsons Jason and Tommy Lee and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Hilda Brewer and Ruth Donor, and her beloved husband, Thomas W. Van Ness, who died on November 6, 2010.

Nellie’s compassionate spirit extended beyond her family as she devoted her time to volunteering with disabled children, the local hospital, and nursing home. She was an active member of the Eastern Stars and the United Methodist Women’s Group, contributing her time and energy to better her community.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Depauville United Methodist Church. The Church Funeral Service will follow at noon with burial immediately following the service in the Depauville Memorial Cemetery.

Donations in Nellie’s memory may be made to the Depauville United Methodist Church, 324 John St, Clayton New York 13624, (315-686-3887)

