North Country Inspiration: Don’t give up on summer yet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer, but the summer fun isn’t over yet.

One of the many events is the Adams Fireman’s Field Days. There’s a parade happening at 11 a.m. on Monday.

And it’s a busy weekend. Redwood Fire department has its field days this weekend, with a carnival, bands, barbecue, and a parade.

The Bravo Italiano Festival starts Friday and goes through Saturday at the Italian American Civic Association in Watertown. There’s Italian food, bocce ball tournaments, a Miss Italia pageant, and a mass.

Brew at the Zoo is happening Friday at Zoo New York. Enjoy live music, food and drinks, and animals after hours.

In Sackets Harbor, Saturday the 9th is also the annual Porch Music Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Lots of local musicians will be filling the community with tunes.

That day is also the 14th annual Run for Recovery at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The Urban Mission puts this event together to end addiction stigmas and provide resources. The run starts at 9 a.m.

And on the 9th, head to the Railway Historical Society in Croghan. You can ride the rails from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. it benefits the museum there.

Then on Sunday, it’s the annual Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Dulles State Office Building. The climb honors the first responders who died on 9/11. Climber registration is $50.

Saturday, September 16, is the much-anticipated Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville. Come see the giant cheesecake, the many vendors, and yes, the cream cheese.

The 16th is also the Amazing Race around Ogdensburg. Participants can find clues and compete in physical and mental challenges to win more than $1,500 in prize money.

Sunday the 17th is BBQ and Blues in Chaumont from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire hall. As the name suggests, there’s a chicken BBQ and local blues band performances.

September 23 is the first day of fall. It’s also the annual Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent.

and it’s the St Lawrence County Model Train, Toy and Collectible Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be model trains, vendors, and an outdoor mini train ride.

September 29 is the Lewis County Office for the Aging Fall Fest.

And finally, September 30 is the Fall Vollksmarch on Fort Drum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Remington Park. DOD card holders can enjoy German brats, beers, and more.

Those are just a few of the events happening this month in the north country. Be sure to check our community calendar for more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.