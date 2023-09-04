People get in their last taste of summer before the unofficial end of the season

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - It’s their last hurrah for their summer season: a trip to the beach.

“Brought the kids out and experienced a lot of stuff here. Wescott’s was our camping trip here and we kind of wanted to end it with a bang,” said Josh Shaw.

For many, Labor Day represents the last true day of summer. Monday’s weather hovered around 80 degrees made it perfect for some fun in the sun.

Some say, that warmth is too little too late. After a relatively chilly and rainy season, we’re told it’s a bit bittersweet.

“The last week or so hasn’t been the nicest of weeks, warm wise, weather wise, temperature wise. Going back to work tomorrow and having to miss all this is not ideal, but it’s okay,” said Jody Yerdon.

Rainy weather prevented Mark Derizenzo from getting the most out of his newly purchased boat. With good weather and limited time, he aimed to make Labor Day count.

“Lake is relatively flat. It’s as flat as this lake is going to get anyway. We’re just going to soak up the sun as much as we can before getting back to it tomorrow,” said Mark Derienzo.

Even though the beach was bustling, lifeguards could be seen packing things up for the season.

One mother we spoke to says she’s trying to stay positive as summer wraps up.

“We do love summer but we also love fall. I’m excited to just continue spending time outside. It will be sad not coming to the beach but we’ll still be spending a lot of time outside,” said Sarah Cramer.

Although you won’t see folks wading in the water much longer, Wescott Beach State Park will remain open through Columbus Day if you’re looking to check things out in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.