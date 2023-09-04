Richard F. Murdie, 73, of Massena

Richard F. Murdie, 73, of 145 Andrews Street, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard F. Murdie, 73, of 145 Andrews Street, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital.

Dick was born on December 22, 1049 in Canton, son of the late Walter Ira and Mildred Agnes (Burch) Murdie. He was a Norwood-Norfolk High School graduate and proudly served in the US Army from September 17, 1969 until his honorable discharge on September 11, 1972. He married Joan H. Gladding on April 7, 1979 in Vancouver, WA.

He worked for General Motors in Massena and Syracuse, and was a union construction worker. He also worked at Bucktails where he made many lifelong friendships. He worked at a clerk/manager at Butch’s Auto until his retirement.

Dick was a member of the American Legion and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed gardening, and visiting with friends, but most of all he cherished his time with family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Joan Murdie; his three children Carrielynn (Darren) Harvey, Charles Murdie and Wayne Murdie, all of Massena; seven grandchildren Austin, Alicia, Autumn, Donnavon, Layla, Alaquin and Amos; four great grandchildren Issac, Kian, Bralynn and Athen; and one brother William (Christine) Burch of Florida,

Besides his parents Walter and Mildred, Dick was also predeceased by his brother Lawrence Murdie.

As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

