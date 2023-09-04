Sackets Harbor Marathon brings a boom to village businesses

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - On Monday the streets of Sackets Harbor were quiet, but on Sunday the village drew in hundreds from all over the country for its first Sackets Harbor Marathon and Half Marathon.

With more than 600 runners as well as spectators, it brought in business to shops all day long.

“I had people literally following me into the shop when I opened on Sunday. I think I was the first person open, and we were slammed, from the get-go, and it happened all day, just absolutely so grateful and the gratitude is just amazing,” said Jamie Hubbard, the Sandwich Bar Owner.

The Owner of the sandwich bar says it brought in business like no other event in the village before.

“The garage sale weekend is always a big weekend, that’s in early May. Then we have the Can-Am which is also very big, the 1812, the village does a nice job to provide conduits for us to bring in, but this has superseded both, all of the numbers,” said Hubbard.

Owner of Junk in the Trunk says the marathon brought in thousands of dollars, she didn’t expect to end the summer season with this kind of a bang. She appreciates the marathon putting the village on the map.

“We’re probably talking 400 or 500 people that wandered through at some point, whether it was just to check out the store or whether it was actually to shop,” said Paula Edwards, Owner of Junk in the Trunk.

Those with the Battlefield Eatery say business was also booming for them. Now, these business owners say they are looking forward to next year’s marathon, and are brainstorming how to provide a better experience for runners and their families.

