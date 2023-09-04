Sackets Harbor Marathon brings a boom to village businesses

By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - On Monday the streets of Sackets Harbor were quiet, but on Sunday the village drew in hundreds from all over the country for its first Sackets Harbor Marathon and Half Marathon.

With more than 600 runners as well as spectators, it brought in business to shops all day long.

“I had people literally following me into the shop when I opened on Sunday. I think I was the first person open, and we were slammed, from the get-go, and it happened all day, just absolutely so grateful and the gratitude is just amazing,” said Jamie Hubbard, the Sandwich Bar Owner.

The Owner of the sandwich bar says it brought in business like no other event in the village before.

“The garage sale weekend is always a big weekend, that’s in early May. Then we have the Can-Am which is also very big, the 1812, the village does a nice job to provide conduits for us to bring in, but this has superseded both, all of the numbers,” said Hubbard.

Owner of Junk in the Trunk says the marathon brought in thousands of dollars, she didn’t expect to end the summer season with this kind of a bang. She appreciates the marathon putting the village on the map.

“We’re probably talking 400 or 500 people that wandered through at some point, whether it was just to check out the store or whether it was actually to shop,” said Paula Edwards, Owner of Junk in the Trunk.

Those with the Battlefield Eatery say business was also booming for them. Now, these business owners say they are looking forward to next year’s marathon, and are brainstorming how to provide a better experience for runners and their families.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rena Eves
Cause of death determined, police have “person of interest”
Crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries, Ogdensburg man faces felony charges in crash
A man who was integral in starting the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run in Clayton...
River community mourns local “go-fast” boat icon Gregg Rosen
Starting September 13th, gearing up to go out shooting or hunting is going to require more...
North country gun shop owner critical of new requirements
A family of eight has been displaced following an early morning fire in Lowville Sunday.
8 displaced in early morning Lowville fire, Red Cross assisting

Latest News

Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn outpatient appointments rescheduled, no indication personal information was compromised in cyber attack
People get in their last taste of summer before the unofficial end of the season
Adams Labor Day Parade sees restored fire truck from the 1930′s
Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn outpatient appointments rescheduled, no indication personal information was compromised in cyber attack
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard