Scorching hot for a few days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much of this week will feel more like the middle of July than the beginning of September.

It will be hot and sticky for several days, with a break in the heat for the weekend.

Heat advisories are posted for much of the state, including parts of the north country.

There’s an advisory from 1 to 7 p.m. today for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County and a sliver in northern Franklin County.

Other advisories cover parts of central and western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

It will be a muggy night. Lows will be in the upper 60s

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front knocks down temperatures and humidity. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days.

