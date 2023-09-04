Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Men’s Soccer in search of 1st win of the season

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Men’s Soccer Team in search of their first win of the season after opening with a scoreless overtime tie against SUNY Geneseo on Friday, hosting 10th ranked SUNY Cortland.

In the first half, the Saints looked to take the early lead but Max Mogul’s blast bounces off the crossbar.

The Red Dragons look to strike off the corner but Ben Woelfinger swats the shot away.

It was scoreless in the 2nd half when St. Lawrence takes the lead. Mogul scores on the penalty kill to make it 1-0 St. Lawrence.

SUNY Cortland ties it, Riley Williams penalty kill makes it a 1-all tie.

SUNY Cortland beats St. Lawrence 3-1.

In Canton, the Roos were looking for their first win as they hosted Bard.

in the first half, Bard takes the lead when Dylan Kotlowitz dents the back of the net: 1-0 Bard.

Still in the 1st half, Sam Gerber’s left footed boot splits the pipes: 2-0 Bard.

Bard goes on to blank SUNY Canton 2-0.

It was a good start to the 2023 season for the General Brown Lions Boys’ Soccer Team.

Coach Nick Nortz’ squad opened the season with 2 straight wins: a 6-0 over Harrisville Friday and a 1-0 over Copenhagen Saturday to take home the Copenhagen Tournament title.

The Lions will be looking to improve on a 6-10 record last season that saw them go winless in the Frontier League B Division.

”We’ve got some key returnees, a couple of key seniors coming back, key juniors last year coming back. A couple of our key players, Gabe Secreti up top, one of our forwards as well as Nolan Ganter. Two of our key forwards from last year, played a key role, I think they were our 2 highest point getters last year as juniors. Gonna be looking to them to be big focal points of our team this year. Got a young team, new faces, but I think we’re gonna be competitive,” said Nortz.

”Probably be more conditioned than other teams because we’re not the strongest. We’ve gotta outrun them, outhustle them, I guess,” said Gabriel Secreti.

”Definitely our offense. We have a very powerful combination of strikers and midfielders when we push them together,” said Nolan Ganter.

On the gridiron, the Lowville Red Raiders picked up a big opening week win Friday night, defeating the Beaver River Beavers 28-21 in a battle for bragging rights in Lewis County.

Lowville quarterback Logan Watson was 7 of 9 passing for 99 yards and 3 touchdowns and Sean Kelly racked up 115 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Red Raiders Coach Josh Coffman knows the passing game this season will compliment the running game.

”Our passing game. Our quarterback is very good. Logan Watson, he can make all the throws, he’s got a great arm, looking to play college football. He’s got some good receivers to throw to,” said Lowville Football Coach Josh Coffman.

”When you’ve got a great running back like Sean Kelly in the backfield, it opens up your pass game a lot. It’s gonna be hard for teams to stop him and if they can figure out how to stop him we can pass on them,” said Watson.

Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Syracuse Orange opened their season with an impressive 65-0 win over the Colgate Red Raiders.

The Orange offense racked up 690 total yards.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader looked sharp. He was 18-24 passing in limited action for 257 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also threw an interception.

The Orange ground game was also impressive, led by LeQuint Allen who had 16 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, I mean it was nice to see a lot of different guys get in the end-zone. Overall, I thought it was, it was the 1st game we did some good things. There is a lot of stuff we gotta clean up. Especially considering the circumstances and how many guys we’ve had moving around from injuries in camp, I thought we did well,” said Shrader.

”It means the world to me, you know. I’m still here through everything, and scoring the 1st touchdown that doesn’t mean anything. I just want to thank the line. Everybody, we all, as a team, everybody just broke out today and had a great game today,” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.